2 arrested after shotgun stolen from Clinton Walmart

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Clinton Police arrested two people after a shotgun was stolen from the Walmart in Clinton.

Police arrested Pelvius Thomas and Henry Gant. Gant was arrested for conspiracy and Thomas was arrested for shoplifting, officers said.

On December 11, police said they both entered the store. One person kept watch while the other smashed a gun case with a cast iron skillet.

Police said Thomas was the suspect who stole the shotgun and went out of an emergency exit. Officers conducted a search warrant at a home on Rich Drive, which led to their arrests.

Gant and Thomas are currently being held on $25,000 bond.

Also, multiple area law enforcement agencies have placed holds on Thomas and Gant due to outstanding warrants in those jurisdictions.