9 books to put on your holiday gift list

(MEDIA GENERAL) — According to a recent Pew Research survey, Americans read about one book each month. And in 2016, Bookstores sales went up 6 percent, proving people still find value in holding an actual book every now and then, too. You can never go wrong with giving the gift of a book, as long as you pick the right one. Here are nine books perfect for the different personalities left on your holiday shopping list:

1. FOR THE STORYTELLER: Moonglow by Michael Chabon

It shows what good storytelling can do, how it can be manipulated, and the effects it can have.



2. FOR YOUR SIBLINGS: The Nest by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney

This book follows four wealthy siblings fighting over “The Nest”– an account with a significant amount of money to be split amongst them once the youngest turned 40. Right before this happens, Leo, the oldest and least responsible, gets in an accident that rocks The Nest and the siblings’ relationship.

3.FOR THE PERSON TRYING TO FIGURE OUT THE MEANING OF LIFE: When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

Paul Kalanithi was a neurosurgeon and only 37 when he passed away from lung cancer. He devoted that last year of his life to writing this memoir. A touching, heartbreaking and most “powerful tale of living with death” knocking at your door.

4. FOR THE “COOL” NERD: The Caped Crusade: Batman and the Rise of Nerd Culture by Glen Weldon

An extensive look into the history of Batman from Glen Weldon, a panelist on NPR’s “Pop Culture Happy Hour” podcast.

5. FOR YOUR FAVORITE DEBATE PARTNER: The Undoing Project: A Friendship That Changed Our Minds by Michael Lewis

For the person you respectfully disagreed with all of 2016.

6. FOR YOUR OFFICE BEST FRIEND: 100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings, How to get by without even trying

A somewhat satirical analysis of corporate America.

7. FOR THE INTROSPECTIVE THINKER: The Hidden Life of Trees by Peter Wohlleben

A fascinating look into how trees communicate and survive in the woods.

8. FOR THE PERSON SUFFERING FROM WANDERLUST: Atlas Obscura: An Explorer’s Guide to the World’s Hidden Wonders

Perfect for someone who’s well traveled and seems to have already been just about everywhere.



9. FOR THE PERSON ALWAYS ASKING YOU TO WATCH A WES ANDERSON MOVIE: Wes Anderson Collection: Bad Dads: Art Inspired by the Films of Wes Anderson

There’s one in every group.