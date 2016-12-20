C Spire Foundation helping Salvation Army reach Red Kettle goal

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The C Spire Foundation is helping the Salvation Army this season by giving $5,000 matching gift to the Red Kettle program.

The C Spire Foundation is the non-profit arm of the Mississippi-based telecommunications and technology services company. The foundation is asking other businesses and organizations to step up and help out as well.

During the last five weeks, volunteers have logged over 2,500 hours of singing and ringing bells at up to 59 Red Kettle donation sites in front of local malls, stores and businesses throughout the area .

They are hoping to reach the goal for 2016.

The announcement was made Tuesday at the Kroger on I-55.