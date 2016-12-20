Clinton Police make arrests in auto burglary ring; Stolen guns recovered

Guns recovered from Clinton auto burglaries View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo: Clinton PD Photo: Clinton PD Photo: Clinton PD Bryson Magee (Photo: Clinton PD)

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Clinton Police police have arrested two people in connection with an auto burglary ring.

Clinton PD said they’ve responded to 10 auto burglaries in the area of the Countrywood, Kirkwood, and Old Vineyard subdivision in the past few months. Unlocked vehicles were targeted and 11 firearms were stolen from vehicles left unlocked by their owners, police said.

On December 09 around 05:13 a.m., the CPD received a report of three people walking near Royal Troon and Royal Oak Drive. CPD Patrol Officers arrived on scene and located the three people hiding near a ditch on Royal Oak Drive at Royal Court. The suspects left the scene and a 16-year-old boy taken into custody. The other two suspects ran away. Upon searching the area around the ditch, officers recovered a loaded Taurus .357 Magnum revolver.

CPD Detectives began following leads to determine the identities of the suspects at large. After performing an ATF serial number trace on the firearm, the owner of the Taurus .357 was located and it was determined to have been stolen on the morning of December 09 out of the Old Vineyard Subdivision.

During the investigation, it was determined that 18-year-old year old Bryson Magee and another 16- year-old, both of Clinton were who authorities were looking for.

On December 14, police executed a search warrant on Los Palacios Court. They recovered two stolen firearms related to previously reported auto burglaries. In addition to the stolen firearms, illegal drug evidence was found.

Police seached the minor’s book bag a recovered eight small packages of marijuana, another consistent indication that Gray was involved in selling Marijuana.

The CPD seized the minor’s laptop computer. After obtaining a search warrant to search the contents of a computer, detectives gathered digital evidence that pertained to the selling of the stolen firearms, commission of auto burglaries, and selling Marijuana. CPD detectives have been able to link the sixteen year old to eight of the auto burglaries using photographs and message threads found on his computer.

Bryson Magee and the sixteen year old, will be charged will felony trafficking in stolen firearms, auto burglary and additional drug charges.

“In each of these instances, these crimes could have potentially been prevented. It is extremely important for Clinton residents to remember to lock their valuables and secure their firearms when exiting their vehicle. Please remember to Lock it of Lose It,” added Chief Hayman.