Couple dies in Attala County house fire

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) — A Kosciusko couple died in an overnight house fire.

According to the fire department, they responded to a fire on Highland Drive around 12:30 a.m.

Ann and Henry Jordan died from the fire.

Officials said the fire started in the bedroom. Investigators believe it was an accident.

The home was destroyed.

