Fairley gets 3 years’ prison in corruption case

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) – Hattiesburg pastor Kenneth Fairley has been sentenced to three years in prison for stealing federal housing money.

U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett sentenced Fairley Monday, local media report, also fining him $30,000 and ordering $60,000 in restitution.

A close political ally of Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny DuPree, Fairley will turn himself into prison within 60 days.

Starrett overruled objections by Fairley’s attorney to a sentencing report prepared by a federal probation officer.

Fairley was convicted Sept. 12 on three counts of conspiracy and theft for skimming money from a federal housing program.

Co-defendant Artie Fletcher was sentenced to three years’ probation and $69,000 in restitution Monday.

Fairley once served as the agent for University of Oklahoma running back Marcus Dupree, who’s from Mississippi. Dupree later sued Fairley. The mayor and the running back aren’t related.