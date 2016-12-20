Former assistant DA takes the stand in trial for Hinds County District Attorney Robert Smith

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — It’s day two of the trial for Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith.

The first witness that took the stand Tuesday was FBI special agent Robert Culpepper.

He talked about being able to get former Assistant District Attorney Ivon Johnson to admit to bribery. In court, we learned that Johnson worked with the FBI to secretly record conversations with D.A. Smith.

Johnson also took the stand. In court, portions of conversations from April and May that he secretly recorded were played. Text messages were also read.

In these recordings and text messages, Smith seems to believe that Judge Jeff Weill and assistant attorney generals were violating Christopher Butler’s civil rights. Butler was being held on drug charges, but Smith alleged that the drugs were planted at Butler’s house by narcotics officers.

In the text messages. Smith talked to Johnson about helping him file obstruction charges against Weill and AG assistants. He also had conversations with his attorney, Jim Waide, bout filing paperwork.

So far the state has questioned Johnson, and we haven’t heard a cross-examination from the defense.