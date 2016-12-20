Government investigates Fiat Chrysler shifters for rollaway risk

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Ram pickup trucks are on display on the lot at Landmark Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM in Morrow, Ga. The U.S. auto safety agency has opened an investigation into complaints that another 1 million Fiat Chrysler vehicles can roll away after the owners shift transmissions into park, a problem similar to the one being blamed in the death of Star Trek actor Anton Yelchin. The investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers Fiat Chrysler’s top-selling vehicle, the Ram 1500 pickup from the 2013 to 2016 model years, as well as the 2014 to 2016 Dodge Durango. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
DETROIT (AP) – U.S. safety regulators have opened a new investigation into complaints that 1 million Fiat Chrysler vehicles can roll away after the owners shift transmissions into park.

The probe covers the 2013 to 2016 Ram 1500 pickup and the 2014 to 2016 Dodge Durango. The problem is similar to one that caused the recall of 1.1 million Jeep Grand Cherokees and other vehicles this year. Those vehicles have console shift levers. Star Trek actor Anton Yelchin was crushed by a Grand Cherokee with that shifter.

The government says it received 43 complaints alleging that Rams and Durangos rolled away unexpectedly. Owners reported 25 crashes and nine injuries. The vehicles have electronic rotary knob gear shifters.

FCA says it’s cooperating. It joined the government in urging people to use parking brakes.

 

