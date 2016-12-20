Jackson Zoo receives accreditation from the ZAA

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Zoo has received accreditation from the Zoological Association of America.
Zoo officials tell WJTV that they received an official letter on December 13 about the accreditation.
“ZAA accreditation standards meet or exceed all accepted industry standards,” said Jackson Zoo Director Beth Poff. “Our recognition by this organization shows that our animal care and safety standards have been and will continue to be our highest priority.”
The inspection took place in November. Members of the ZAA came to the zoo to overlook the property, examine exhibits, animals and records, and meet staff members.
Below is the list of criteria that was checked:
- Physical Facility
- Husbandry and Animal Care Practices
- Record Keeping and Health Care Records
- Knowledge of Animals by Personnel
- Animal Diet and Nutrition
- Facility Security
- Veterinary Care
- Licensing and Permits
- Safety Plans
The accreditation has been granted for the next five years.