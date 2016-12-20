Key Elementary sings Christmas Carols for WJTV

By Published:
key-carolers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — It’s that time of the year again when Key Elementary School students come to visit the WJTV 12 Studios!

Tuesday morning, the students sing Christmas Carols at the station. It’s a yearly tradition for the students to stop by during the holidays.

They also brought along the Cougar Cheerleaders who performed as well.

Key Elementary is WJTV’s adoptive school.

You can access the extended and hourly forecasts for your area by visiting the Weather page at WJTV.com or by downloading the WJTV Weather App for your telephone or mobile device.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s