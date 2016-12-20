Key Elementary sings Christmas Carols for WJTV

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — It’s that time of the year again when Key Elementary School students come to visit the WJTV 12 Studios!

Tuesday morning, the students sing Christmas Carols at the station. It’s a yearly tradition for the students to stop by during the holidays.

They also brought along the Cougar Cheerleaders who performed as well.

Key Elementary is WJTV’s adoptive school.

You can access the extended and hourly forecasts for your area by visiting the Weather page at WJTV.com or by downloading the WJTV Weather App for your telephone or mobile device.