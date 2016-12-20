Pascagoula PD: Charger possibly linked to Jackson crime flees Tennessee trooper

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJTV) — Law enforcement officers in Pascagoula tell WJTV that Tennessee troopers tried to pull over a red Dodge Charger Monday night in Coffee County, Tennessee.

Pascagoula Police Lt. Doug Adams said the driver took off. He said it’s possible that this could be the same people wanted in connection with a commercial burglary that happened on the Mississippi coast. The case could also be connected to a Jackson triple murder investigation.

Lt. John W. Harmon of Tennessee Highway Patrol said a trooper tried to stop a red Charger on Interstate 24 West near mile marker 115. The trooper was trying to conduct a traffic stop because the car didn’t have a tag, he said.

Lt. Adams said around 11:30 p.m., as the trooper approached the car, the Charger fled. Authorities said there was a pursuit, but the trooper lost sight of the car.

Harmon said the THP alerted the Nashville District, Coffee County, Grundy County and Marion County authorities that the red Charger in the area could possibly be the vehicle in question in connection with the triple murder investigation in Jackson, Mississippi.

Lt. Adams said police are still looking for Jamison Layne Townsend and an unidentified man. They are wanted for questioning in a commercial burglary that happened at Sam’s Jewelry last week in Pascagoula.

Three people were killed in Jackson during an armed robbery at Bill’s Pawn & Jewelry on Wilmington Street Saturday. Police identified the victims as 81-year-old Cleveland Bill Mosley, 60-year-old Robert Ivy, and 77-year-old Ted McLemore.

Jackson authorities are also looking for a red Charger connection with the murders.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts, contact your local law enforcement agency or Crime Stoppers.