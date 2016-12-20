Police: Uber driver fired in ‘self-defense,’ killing man

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - In this Dec. 16, 2015, file photo, a man leaves the headquarters of Uber in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
FILE PHOTO - In this Dec. 16, 2015, file photo, a man leaves the headquarters of Uber in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

AVENTURA, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a South Florida Uber driver acted in self-defense when he fatally shot a would-be robber.

Aventura police spokesman Chris Goranitis says the driver was taking a passenger to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport early Sunday when a van driven by 24-year-old Kevin DeVincent Johnson cut him off. Johnson got out of the van with a gun in each hand and confronted Namique Anderson.

The Miami Herald (http://hrld.us/2hPXxcw ) reports Anderson fired four times at Johnson, killing him. Johnson never got off a shot.

Police say they believe Johnson committed an armed robbery about an hour before the shooting.

Uber officials say the company has a policy against drivers carrying weapons and tell the Herald they’re looking into the incident. Anderson wasn’t charged with a crime.

The passenger wasn’t injured.

Aventura is a coastal suburb between Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

 

