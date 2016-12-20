Rankin County deputies help MDOC officials uncover attempted inmate escape

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department helped stop an attempted escape from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, an initial investigation said two inmates tried to get through a perimeter fence after 1 a.m. Saturday. Authorities were able to uncover the escape attempt.

In addition to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, law enforcement officers from Richland, Brandon, and Pearl police departments assisted in ensuring that the inmates would not have gotten far had they made it off prison grounds.

“I cannot thank Sheriff Bryan Bailey enough for his help in this instance,” Commissioner Marshall Fisher said. “There is no doubt that MDOC may not have known about these inmates’ actions without Sheriff Bailey’s help. This shows how well law enforcement agencies working together can make a big difference for public safety.”

The inmates names were not released, due to the ongoing investigation.