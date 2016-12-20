Snow? No way! Send us your photos of today’s snow in Mississippi

Snow near Lansbury Road in Madison County, Mississippi Photo Credit: Michael Graham, used with permission by WJTV
Snow near Lansbury Road in Madison County, Mississippi Photo Credit: Michael Graham, used with permission by WJTV

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Although there is not enough on the ground for skiing, we are receiving multiple reports from officials and viewers of snow and freezing fog in some parts of Mississippi this morning.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is warning that icy conditions exist in some areas.

 

 

If you have seen snow in Mississippi today we would love to see your photos!  Send them to us at: WJTVnews@WJTV.com.

By sending a photo the sender is certifying that he or she owns the photo and is granting permission for us to use it.  Include photo credit as it should appear on our broadcast or online if itis used.

And remember, with all of that precipitation comes a caution to drive safely.  Commuters should allow a little extra time for travel.

Snow in Madison, Mississippi 12202016

 

 

