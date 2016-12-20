State employee accused of smuggling contraband into MDOC prison

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A state employee transporting inmates to a work detail is suspected of working with inmates to smuggle contraband into the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, 35-year-old James Rucker is charged with introducing contraband into a correctional facility. The incident took place on December 14.

He was arrested after a routine security check where the contraband was discovered. Two inmates are suspected of working with Rucker. His bond was set at $10,000.

MDOC officials said Rucker is an equipment repair supervisor with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. He has been placed on administrative leave with pay.

A conviction on the contraband charge is a felony and punishable by a minimum three years, a maximum 15 years in prison, a maximum $25,000 fine, or both.