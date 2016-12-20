Icy roads, drivers advised to use caution

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) Drivers are being advised to use extra caution this morning as roadways may be icy or slippery.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is urging drivers to allow extra time for travel, as icy conditions exist in several parts of the state.

 

 

State police say freezing fog and icy bridges are contributing to accidents.  Drivers can lessen the chances of being involved in an accident by slowing down and being extra observant on roads.  As always, they say, drivers and passengers should buckle up whenever in a vehicle.

 

