BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Most of us like to make plans with our lives, but often times the plans never go according to plan. Brandon alum Tyler Adams had plans of playing big-time college basketball and in the NBA. Instead, his heart got in the way and has him back home doing something he planned doing all along.

Click the video above to see how Adams’ dream of playing college basketball at Georgetown was ended and how he became an assistant basketball coach at his alma mater of Brandon.