JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Firefighters responded to a fire on Winn Street Tuesday morning.

According to Cleotha Sanders of the Jackson Fire Department, crews responded to the scene around 11:12 a.m.

They were able to get the fire under control. Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire.

WJTV will follow this story as more details develop.

