1 wanted after deer meat, other items stolen in Yazoo County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Yazoo County deputies have named a suspect in a theft investigation.

Deputies are looking for Timothy Turner.

According to officials, about 15 to 20 pounds of deer meat, a white Honda 4-wheeler, push mower, weed eater, a 16-foot ladder and power tools were stolen from Old Benton Road last Wednesday.

All of the items were taken from a carport and a gazebo. They are now looking for Turner in connection with the crime.

Deputies were able to recover everything except the pusher mower and the 4-wheeler. The items were found stashed behind a vacant house in the woods, officials said.

Anyone who sees Turner, contact police.

Below are some photos of some of the items recovered.

Yazoo County stolen items

