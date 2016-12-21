1 wanted after deer meat, other items stolen in Yazoo County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Yazoo County deputies have named a suspect in a theft investigation.

Deputies are looking for Timothy Turner.

According to officials, about 15 to 20 pounds of deer meat, a white Honda 4-wheeler, push mower, weed eater, a 16-foot ladder and power tools were stolen from Old Benton Road last Wednesday.

All of the items were taken from a carport and a gazebo. They are now looking for Turner in connection with the crime.

Deputies were able to recover everything except the pusher mower and the 4-wheeler. The items were found stashed behind a vacant house in the woods, officials said.

Anyone who sees Turner, contact police.

Below are some photos of some of the items recovered.

Yazoo County stolen items View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo: Yazoo County Sheriff's Department Photo: Yazoo County Sheriff's Department Photo: Yazoo County Sheriff's Department