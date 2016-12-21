2 wanted in connection with Jackson triple murder, Pascagoula burglary arrested in Kansas

GEARY COUNTY, Kansas (WJTV) — Two people wanted in connection with a Pascagoula burglary investigation, and a Jackson triple homicide are in custody in Kansas.

Geary County Sheriff Tony Wolf said 31-year-old Jamison Layne Townsend and 35-year-old Joshua Garcia were arrested Tuesday night after a chase.

Sheriff Wolf said a deputy tried to pull over a Dodge Charger on I-70 near mile marker 311 for having no tags displayed. As soon as the deputy tried to make contact with the driver, the car took off. The deputy chased the Charger. The car exited off the interstate at McDowell Creek Road.

They ended up on a dead in where they crashed. The driver, Garcia, took off on foot. Townsend was in the passenger seat. They searched the area and found Garcia hiding nearby inside another vehicle.

Sheriff Wolf said there was some property damage at the scene of the crash.

Kansas authorities said they discovered that the two people were wanted in connection with a Pascagoula commercial burglary and Jackson’s triple homicide.

On Tuesday of last week, Sam’s Jewelry was broken into overnight in Pascagoula. Surveillance photos of two people wanted for questioning were released by the police department. Lt. Doug Adams were also looking for a red Dodge Charger in connection with the case.

In Jackson, officers said three people were killed in Bill’s Pawn Bill’s Pawn & Jewelry Saturday night on Wilmington Street.

The victims, 81-year-old Cleveland Bill Mosley, 60-year-old Robert Ivy, and 77-year-old-Ted McLemore were shot at the pawn shop. A vigil was held Tuesday night in their honor.

JPD was also looking for a red Dodge Charger in the investigation.

In Coffee County,Tennessee Monday night, a trooper tried to pull over a red Charger that had no tags. The car took off and the Tennessee Highway Patrol said the trooper lost sight of the car.

Sheriff Wolf said the suspects are being held at the Geary County Detention Center pending further investigation.

JPD said Townsend and Garcia with be charged with three counts of capital murder and one count of armed robbery of a business in connection with the Jackson homicides.

Jamison Townsend-31 and Joshua Garcia-35 have been identified as suspects in the triple homicide and robbery of Bill's Pawn Shop. pic.twitter.com/XqQeVKpt7T — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) December 21, 2016

Both are being charged with 3 cts. of Capital Murder and 1ct. of A/R of a Business. They both face extradition from Junction City, Kansas. https://t.co/XRCgkujiwV — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) December 21, 2016