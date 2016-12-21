UPDATE: Atmos gives all-clear, Students at Clinton Junior High, CHS Career Complex return to class

Clinton students evacuated View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo: WJTV Photo: WJTV Photo: WJTV Photo: WJTV

UPDATE: Clinton Jr. High School and the CHS Career Complex were evacuated this morning due to a natural gas odor. Atmos Energy has given the all-clear, and students have returned to class.

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Clinton Junior High School and the CHS Career Complex have been evacuated due to a strong natural gas odor.

School officials said Atmos has been notified and is headed to the school to assess the situation.

WJTV has a crew headed to the scene.

We will provide updates as we get them.

You can access the extended and hourly forecasts for your area by visiting the Weather page at WJTV.com or by downloading the WJTV Weather App for your telephone or mobile device.