Continental Tire pumping funds back into the state

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Continental Tire says they are pumping money back into the state of Mississippi even before the plant exists.
Since the company announced that it would locate a plant outside of Clinton, officials said more than $200,000 a went to the state through subcontracts and spending at local businesses.
For the month of November, about $228,300 was spent at local shops.
Below is a list of businesses and companies who have benefited from the spending:
- Holiday Inn Express/400 Nights (YTD) (Clinton, MS) – Local Lodging
- Pritchard Engineering (Starkville, MS) – Surveying
- BlueLine Rental (Pearl, MS) – Rental Equipment
- RJ McQueen (MBE) (Collins, MS) – Silt Fence Installation
- Dickerson Petroleum (Kosciusko, MS) – Fuel
- Puckett Rents (Richland, MS) – Rental Equipment
- United Rentals (Flowood, MS) – Rental Equipment
- Misc. Local Spending – Office supplies, aggregate materials, seed/fertilizer expenses
- Brad Cole Construction has hired 6 local operators.