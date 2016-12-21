Continental Tire pumping funds back into the state

Published:
Continental Tire

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Continental Tire says they are pumping money back into the state of Mississippi even before the plant exists.

Since the company announced that it would locate a plant outside of Clinton, officials said more than $200,000 a went to the state through subcontracts and spending at local businesses.

For the month of November,  about $228,300 was spent at local shops.

Below is a list of businesses and companies who have benefited from the spending:

  • Holiday Inn Express/400 Nights (YTD) (Clinton, MS) – Local Lodging
  • Pritchard Engineering (Starkville, MS) – Surveying
  • BlueLine Rental (Pearl, MS) – Rental Equipment
  • RJ McQueen (MBE) (Collins, MS) – Silt Fence Installation
  • Dickerson Petroleum (Kosciusko, MS) – Fuel
  • Puckett Rents (Richland, MS) – Rental Equipment
  • United Rentals (Flowood, MS) – Rental Equipment
  • Misc. Local Spending – Office supplies, aggregate materials, seed/fertilizer expenses
  • Brad Cole Construction has hired 6 local operators.

