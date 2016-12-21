Continental Tire pumping funds back into the state

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Continental Tire says they are pumping money back into the state of Mississippi even before the plant exists.

Since the company announced that it would locate a plant outside of Clinton, officials said more than $200,000 a went to the state through subcontracts and spending at local businesses.

For the month of November, about $228,300 was spent at local shops.

Below is a list of businesses and companies who have benefited from the spending:

Holiday Inn Express/400 Nights (YTD) (Clinton, MS) – Local Lodging

Pritchard Engineering (Starkville, MS) – Surveying

BlueLine Rental (Pearl, MS) – Rental Equipment

RJ McQueen (MBE) (Collins, MS) – Silt Fence Installation

Dickerson Petroleum (Kosciusko, MS) – Fuel

Puckett Rents (Richland, MS) – Rental Equipment

United Rentals (Flowood, MS) – Rental Equipment

Misc. Local Spending – Office supplies, aggregate materials, seed/fertilizer expenses

Brad Cole Construction has hired 6 local operators.