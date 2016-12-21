Day 3: Trial continues for District Attorney Robert Smith

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — It’s day three in the trial of Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith.

Former assistant D.A. Ivon Johnson has been the only witness so far.

The state questioned Johnson Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday, the defense got a chance to question him.

Johnson pleaded guilty to bribery earlier this year. During his testimony Wednesday, Johnson answered questions about conversations he recorded for the FBI and text messages with Smith. They about alleged scams in the D.A.’s office and accepting bribes.

Johnson said people believed and spread rumors that he, DA Smith and others accepted bribes. Johnson said Smith even believed some police officers were involved.

Smith is charged with conspiracy to hinder prosecution.