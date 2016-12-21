Liquor store clerk shot in Kosciusko during robbery

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) — A liquor store clerk is shot during a Tuesday evening robbery in Kosciusko.

Police tell WJTV it happened a the Blue Moon on Highway 12 around 7:30 p.m.

Authorities released surveillance video of the person they are looking for in connection with the crime. The video shows the man going into the cash register.

We’re told the clerk was shot in the upper torso. The clerk’s condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the video or has information about the robbery, contact law enforcement officers. The investigation is ongoing.