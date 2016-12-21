Man arrested after allegedly fatally shooting his cousin in Utica

UTICA, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County deputies responded to a deadly shooting in Utica early Wednesday morning.

According to Major Pete Luke, two cousins got into an argument on Junior Harper Road around midnight.

Lawrence Wilson asked his cousin David Winters to leave, but Winters allegedly refused.

Major Luke said the two men got into a fight and Wilson pulled out a shotgun. Winters died from his injury.

“Lawrence Wilson was taken into custody at the scene and transported to the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond where he is being held on Murder charges,” Major Luke said.