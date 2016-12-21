Man arrested in connection with Pickens shooting investigation

Related Coverage Mother of Pickens shooting victim speaks out

PICKENS, Miss. (WJTV) — Law enforcement officers have made an arrest in the case where a 19-year-old woman was shot in the arm earlier this month in Pickens.

Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said 25-year-old Daroddrick Boyd was arrested on December 16. Deputies took him into custody at a home in New Albany. They also recovered a gun.

They were able to make the arrest after they received a warrant for Boyd’s arrest from authorities in Holmes County.

Pickens Police Chief Joe Davis said Boyd would be charged with two counts of aggravated assault: one for the shooting victim and a second count for another person that was present.

Crystale Lewis was shot multiple times at the Caffey Apartments Saturday night, on December 3.

Lewis’ mother, Coretta Dennis, told WJTV that she got a call that her daughter was hurt and that her friend was driving her to the hospital. Yazoo County authorities said an ambulance picked Lewis up on I-55 South.

Lewis was hit badly in her arm, leg and grazed on her stomach, but we’re told she was alert enough to tell investigators what happened.

Boyd is scheduled to go to court in January. The victim is still in the hospital.