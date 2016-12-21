Mississippi officers ramp up efforts to catch drunk drivers

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi law officers say they will be increasing patrols to combat drunk driving during the holiday season.

Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Lt. Col. Randy Ginn said that increased patrols will continue through the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. He said in a statement that officers will have “zero tolerance” for drunken driving.

The Meridian Star reports (http://bit.ly/2h9eXzD ) that in 2015, 162 Mississippians died in alcohol-related crashes.

