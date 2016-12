JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Law enforcement officers responded to an accident involving a car and a JTRAN bus.

Witnesses on the scene said a vehicle hit the bus near State Street and Woodrow Wilson.

It appeared that everyone was okay after the accident.

A second bus showed up to the scene to pick up the passengers.

Second Jatran bus picking up passengers. Everyone appeared to be okay pic.twitter.com/6T3mRb5MuZ — Malary Pullen (@MalaryPullenTV) December 21, 2016

Witnesses on scene say a vehicle hit a Jatran bus near State Street and Woodrow Wilson @WJTV pic.twitter.com/l8o2hNpFj5 — Malary Pullen (@MalaryPullenTV) December 21, 2016