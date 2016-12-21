Some Mississippi drivers mistakenly notified of suspended license

(WJTV) — Mississippi Department of Public Safety’s Driver Service Bureau said that some valid Mississippi drivers’ license holders were mistakenly notified that their licenses are suspended due to a DUI arrest.

The DPS has determined there was an error with an automated process.

We’re told that officials are are working with the contractor, MorphoTrust USA, to ensure the error has been corrected.

DPS is also reviewing the contractor’s actions to determine remedies needed to avoid this situation in the future.

The letters were erroneously sent out between December 11 and December 19. Those who received the letters need to .contact the Driver Records Division’s DUI Unit at (601) 987-1224 immediately.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said they regret any inconvenience this error may have caused.