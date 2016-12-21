Surveillance video shows man jumping counter with knife during Mac’s Gas robbery

Related Coverage Mac’s Gas robbed on Highway 51 in Madison

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — Ridgeland Police have released surveillance video of a gas station robbery that happened a few days ago.

On Monday, officers went to Mac’s Gas at Ridgewood Road and Highway 51. The robber came inside as if he was going to make a purchase.

In the video, you see the clerk open the register to accept the payment, and that’s when the man pulls out a knife and jumps onto the counter.

The clerk moves back as the robber snatches money out of the cash drawer. He left the store on foot.

Ridgeland Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with any information regarding the identity of this individual is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477).