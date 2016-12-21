TRAFFIC: Freezing and patchy fog advisories this morning

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Freezing and patchy fog advisories are in effect for several parts of Mississippi this morning.

The National Weather Service in Jackson says patchy fog will keep visibility down to one-quarter of a mile or less through 9:00am on December 21, 2016. Areas affected most are in the southeastern part of the state.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has issued a freezing fog advisory for northeastern parts of Mississippi where temperatures remain below freezing. MDOT cuations drivers to slow down, use headlights, and leave plenty of room between cars. Officials say be on the alert for frost on bridge decks. Roads could be slippery. Counties affected most are Alcorn, Prentiss, and Tishomingo.

Get the latest Jackson, Mississippi weather:

Download the WJTV Weather App from the App Store