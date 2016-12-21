What’s Working: Keep Building Jackson 2016

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — If someone in your life loves Legos, they need to head upstairs at the Art Museum of Mississippi.

Up until January 13th, you can see the city of Jackson created in thousands of brightly colored, interlocking blocks.

Keep Building Jackson has done it again! The cityscape has never looked better. Here, see for yourself.

In a perfect world, this is Jackson. People watching out for their neighbors. No litter to be found and the JTRAN buses are shiny and new.

“The whole idea of Keep Building Jackson is to inspire people to make our city the best it can be,” Dr. Scott Crawford said, who worked on the project.

Each year, Dr. Crawford adds something big to his version of our city.

“I wanted to build Union Station,” he said. “This is our multi-model transit station, Downtown, and it took almost two months to design and eight months to build. It’s almost 25,000 bricks.”

The result is a wonderful replica. Other new additions include Tony Stark’s Avengers Tower and the Ghost Buster’s headquarters. Old favorites are back, too, from the towering Standard of Life Building to the sturdy Bailey APAC Middle School. It takes a while to take it all in.

“It’s my metaphor for living with M. S.,” he said. “I don’t have the abilities and skills I used to have because M.S. robs them of me, but I build with what I have, and that’s what we have to do in life. We have to build with what we have and make something beautiful and meaningful out of it.”

Mission accomplished, and you can enjoy it all for free Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. through January 13.

“This is my Christmas decoration,” he said. “I wish everyone a happy holiday.”

You can also look for Lego figures hidden throughout the city in plain sight. There is a handout that accompanies the game. And when Dr. Crawford is there, he’ll run the train for you.

Dr. Crawford says a place to permanently display his Legos is in the works.

He’s already planning for what he can add to the city next year.