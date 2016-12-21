Witness: In Jordan attack officers walked into an ambush

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
A boy squeezes through to take a peek as members of the Jordanian Gendarmerie line the road ahead of the funeral of their killed colleague Lieutenant Colonel Saed al-Maaytah, near the town of Karak, about 140 kilometers (87 miles) south of the capital Amman, in Jordan Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. Gunmen assaulted Jordanian police in a series of attacks Sunday, including at the Karak Crusader castle popular with tourists, killing seven officers, two local civilians and a woman visiting from Canada, officials said. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
A boy squeezes through to take a peek as members of the Jordanian Gendarmerie line the road ahead of the funeral of their killed colleague Lieutenant Colonel Saed al-Maaytah, near the town of Karak, about 140 kilometers (87 miles) south of the capital Amman, in Jordan Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. Gunmen assaulted Jordanian police in a series of attacks Sunday, including at the Karak Crusader castle popular with tourists, killing seven officers, two local civilians and a woman visiting from Canada, officials said. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

GREFILLAH, Jordan (AP) – A witness says that in the latest deadly attack in Jordan, security forces walked into an ambush at a militants’ hideout.

Tuesday’s attack, which killed four policemen, was the most recent in a series of deadly gunbattles in central Karak province that have shaken the pro-Western kingdom.

Witness Rami al-Maaytah said on Wednesday that the man who led the police to a suspected hideout the previous day ran into the house and opened fire on the officers from the roof.

In all, 14 people were killed this week, including 11 members of the security forces, two civilians and a Canadian tourist. Five gunmen also died.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for attacks on Sunday that spurred searches for more suspects, including in the village of Grefillah in Karak.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s