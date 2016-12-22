6 organizations awarded grants through Walmart State Giving Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Walmart hosted a “Day of Giving” Tuesday by awarding six nonprofits a Walmart Foundation Mississippi State Giving grant.

A check presentation was held Thursday for the following organizations:

  • The Autism Center of North Mississippi
  • Memorial Hospital at Gulfport Foundation, Inc.
  • Mississippi Main Street Association
  • Public Education Forum of Mississippi Inc.
  • Mississippi Kidney Foundation Inc.
  • Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mississippi

The Walmart Foundation awarded the organizations with a total of $211,000 in grants.

Through the Walmart State Giving Program, the Walmart Foundation said they look for organizations that address the needs of the communities they serve and make a significant social impact within Walmart’s core areas of giving.

 

