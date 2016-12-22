6 organizations awarded grants through Walmart State Giving Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Walmart hosted a “Day of Giving” Tuesday by awarding six nonprofits a Walmart Foundation Mississippi State Giving grant.

A check presentation was held Thursday for the following organizations:

The Autism Center of North Mississippi

Memorial Hospital at Gulfport Foundation, Inc.

Mississippi Main Street Association

Public Education Forum of Mississippi Inc.

Mississippi Kidney Foundation Inc.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mississippi

The Walmart Foundation awarded the organizations with a total of $211,000 in grants.

Through the Walmart State Giving Program, the Walmart Foundation said they look for organizations that address the needs of the communities they serve and make a significant social impact within Walmart’s core areas of giving.