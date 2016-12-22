Brandon Police investigating fatal shooting at D’s One Stop Food Market

UPDATE: 12/22/2016 7:55am The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Swaran Singh. He is the owner of the business.

He was found, police say, after a customer came in to buy a drink and found him dead.

Brandon Police Chief William Thompson tells WJTV that robbery was the probably motive. No suspect has been identified at this time. It is not known at this time if surveillance video exists.

The BPD is working with other agencies on this case.

Original Story:

BRANDON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Brandon Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Wednesday night, December 21, 2016 at approximately 10:17pm.

The body of one victim was found at D’s One Stop Food Market located at 2607 Highway 80 East. The victim, police say, had been shot in the back storage room.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations (MBI) is assisting. The victim’s name has not yet been released.