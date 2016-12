JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are investigating an armed robbery of an Exxon.

It happened at the location on Ellis Avenue around 5 a.m.

Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones said two men came into the store and pointed guns at the clerk. They demanded money. They left the store with cash and the DVR recording system, Jones said.

They robbers also took the clerk’s cell phone and wallet. No one was injured during the robbery.

Police are still investigating the robbery.