Fatal accident on I-55 in Madison last night under investigation

UPDATE: 12/22/2016 7:20am Names of those involved in last night’s fatal accident in Madison have not yet been released pending notification of family.

UPDATE: 12/22/2016 6:55am Author, speaker, and cartoonist for “The Clarion-Ledger” Marshall Ramsey Tweeted this morning that he was a witness to part of last night’s accident, and narrowly avoided being hit. He indicates, however, that the accident will always be a part of him. Some of his Tweets are below:

Last night My family missed being hit by a wrong-way driver by 30 seconds. We were first car not damaged. One car was hit head on. Horrible. — Marshall Ramsey (@MarshallRamsey) December 22, 2016

We were on I-55. Several of us tried to help drivers. Couldn’t. Authorities on the scene nearly instantly. One local doctor was there, too. — Marshall Ramsey (@MarshallRamsey) December 22, 2016

Madison and Ridgeland FD and PD are heroes. Worked as team. Paramedics and LifeFlight helicopter, too. Sat for two hours watching them work. — Marshall Ramsey (@MarshallRamsey) December 22, 2016

I’m sitting here praying for the drivers. And because of my gratefulness that my Honda Pilot had damn good brakes and I was able to react. — Marshall Ramsey (@MarshallRamsey) December 22, 2016

Original Story:

MADISON, Mississippi (WJTV) A fatal crash in Madison, Mississippi remains under investigation this morning.

In a written release Major Robert Sanders with the Madison Police Department says his department received a call last night, December 21, 2016, at approximately 10:17pm that a vehicle was headed southbound in the northbound lane of I-55. He said, “While attempting to locate the vehicle, a second call was received of a multiple car accident at the Madison city limits of Interstate 55 near the 107 mile marker. Officer from the Madison Police Department and the Ridgeland Police Department arrive on the scene and discovered a )four-car) accident. Air Care from the University (of Mississippi) Medical Center transported two individuals from the scene; one of which later succumbed to his injuries. The identity of the deceased is not being released pending notification of family.”

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as soon as it is available.