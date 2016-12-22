FBI: 1 arrested in Verona bank robbery investigation

Related Coverage Man wearing wig, yellow lipstick wanted for robbing bank

VERONA, Miss. (WJTV) — Law enforcement officers have made an arrest in the Verona bank robbery investigation.

According to FBI Jackson spokesperson Brett Carr, 24-year-old Larry Donnell Spencer is charged with armed bank robbery.

On December 1, a man wearing a wig and yellow lipstick came into the Renasant Bank on Raymond Avenue in Verona around 11:45 a.m.

The bank robber passed a note to the teller and demanded money. He placed a gun on the counter. The teller took the money out of the drawer and placed it on the counter. The robber put the money in a bag and left.

Officials said Spencer went to court Thursday morning before United States Magistrate Roy Percy. Judge Percy denied Spencer a bond.

His preliminary hearing is set for December 29.