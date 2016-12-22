Former Hinds County Sheriff Malcolm McMillin dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Longtime Hinds County Sheriff Malcolm McMillin has died.

His family tells WJTV that he passed away Thursday morning after a long illness.

McMillin did double duty as sheriff of Mississippi’s largest county and police chief of its largest city. He was 72.

McMillin was also known locally as an actor at Jackson’s New Stage Theatre when he was elected Hinds County sheriff in 1991. While still in that job, he was appointed Jackson police chief in November 2007 by then-Mayor Frank Melton. McMillin held both posts until April 2009, when he resigned as chief.

He was unseated by Tyrone Lewis in the 2011 Democratic primary for sheriff. McMillin was appointed a member of the State Parole Board in 2012 by Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, serving for a year.

Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason released a statement about McMillin’s death.

“I am saddened by the loss of longtime friend and former Sheriff Malcolm McMillin. Sheriff McMillin was a determined, true lawman who meant business.”

The sheriff’s department said McMillin dedicated most of his career to serving Hinds County citizens.

Former Hinds County Sheriff Tyrone Lewis also released a statement. He said he was saddened to hear the passing. Below is a portion of Lewis’ statement

As faith would have it, we took similar career paths, I succeeded McMillin as Police Chief of JPD, both of us were appointed by the late mayor Frank Melton. Our paths would cross again as I succeeded him as Sheriff of Hinds County in 2012. I extend my sincere condolences to his family and stand with the law enforcement community across the state in expressing my gratitude for his service.

Hinds County Board of Supervisor Robert Graham released the statement below:

I am saddened to hear that Hinds County has lost one of its true legends and a giant in the law enforcement community. Former Hinds County Sheriff Malcom McMillian and I worked together at the Jackson Police Department and on the first Crime Stopper in the City of Jackson. On behalf of the residents of District One of the City of Jackson, our heartfelt condolence goes out to the family of our former Hinds County Sheriff Malcom McMillian. Hinds County Board President, Supervisor Daryl McQuirter, has requested that the American flag be lowered to half-staff.

Several agencies and people are speaking out about McMillin’s death on social media.

Below are a few comments from those in the community.

MEMA is saddened to learn of the passing of former Hinds Co. Sheriff Malcolm McMillin. Full statement here: https://t.co/9Mn71KRdbj pic.twitter.com/kfD412mDHg — MSEMA (@MSEMA) December 22, 2016

JPD expresses condolences and sympathy to the family of former Hinds Co. Sheriff and former JPD Chief Malcolm McMillin. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) December 22, 2016

We mourn the loss of a giant in the law enforcement community in Malcolm McMillin. Malcolm was devoted to making everyone safer. RIP pic.twitter.com/zxQj7ORK4d — Jim Hood (@AGJimHood) December 22, 2016

