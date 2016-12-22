JPD: Suspect identified in shooting near Dianne Drive

UPDATE: 12/22/2016 8:34am JPD says the suspect, Miguel Forbes, is not in custody. A fight is believed to have led to the shooting.

Forbes is not in custody. Alleged altercation led to the shooting. No further information at the moment. https://t.co/FVH8YHg0XP — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) December 22, 2016

UPDATE: 12/22/2016 8:33am Jackson Police say a black male was shot and brought to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. The victim’s condition is not known. A suspect has been identified as Miguel Forbes, a black male.

JPD investigating a shooting at Diane Dr. near Maria Dr. BM shot and transported to UMMC. Condition is unknown. Suspect: BM Miguel Forbes — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) December 22, 2016

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Jackson Police are on the scene of a shooting that took place near Maria and Dianne Drives this morning.

Very little information is known at this time. However Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones says a man was shot multiple times.

The condition of the man, and the circumstances of the shooting, are unknown at this time.

WJTV is on the scene, working with law enforcement to learn more about this incident. Updates will be provided as soon as they are available.