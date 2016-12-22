JPD: Suspect identified in shooting near Dianne Drive

UPDATE: 12/22/2016 8:34am  JPD says the suspect, Miguel Forbes, is not in custody.  A fight is believed to have led to the shooting.

 

 

UPDATE: 12/22/2016 8:33am Jackson Police say a black male was shot and brought to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.  The victim’s condition is not known.  A suspect has been identified as Miguel Forbes, a black male.

 

 

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Jackson Police are on the scene of a shooting that took place near Maria and Dianne Drives this morning.

Very little information is known at this time.  However Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones says a man was shot multiple times.

The condition of the man, and the circumstances of the shooting, are unknown at this time.

WJTV is on the scene, working with law enforcement to learn more about this incident. Updates will be provided as soon as they are available.

 

