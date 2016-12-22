Man requests public defender in Greenville church burning

Bond set at $250,000 for Andrew McClinton

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Andrew McClinton
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) –  A Mississippi man charged in the burning of an African-American church that was spray-painted with the words “Vote Trump” is requesting a public defender to represent him in court.

Andrew McClinton of Leland made an initial appearance Thursday in Greenville Municipal Court, a day after being charged with a felony: first-degree arson of a place of worship.

Judge Michael Prewitt set bond at $250,000 for McClinton, who has previously served prison time in Mississippi for armed robbery.

Greenville’s assistant police chief, Michael Merchant, says paperwork was submitted for a public defender. McClinton remained in the Washington County jail.

Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, which has an all-black congregation, burned Nov. 1, a week before the presidential election. The Hopewell bishop says the 45-year-old McClinton is a member of the church.

Church burned in Greenville, Miss

