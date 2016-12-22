MDOT tracking Santa, looking out for drivers this holiday season

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation is tracking Santa’s trip from the North Pole on Christmas Eve.

MDOT will track Santa’s movements on its website and its social media pages with its Operation Santa’s Tracker. MDOT officials also want to make sure that everyone using the highways to travel for the holidays arrive at their destinations safely.

MDOT officials invited WJTV and other media outlets to get an up-close look at its Traffic Management Center on Thursday.

Operators got the chance to showcase their services. They monitor traffic cameras, incident reports, construction and maintenance notifications, weather advisories and travel resources.

You can track Santa’s movements on MDOT’s website.