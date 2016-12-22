Pearl River County Jail escapee caught in Rankin County

Related Coverage Pearl River County inmate escapes jail

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Mississippi (WJTV) – An escapee from the Pearl River County Jail last week is now in police custody.

State inmate Aaron Roger Dollar, who escaped on December 17, 2016 was caught last night at approximately 11:35pm.

According to a social media post by the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), Dollar was caught in Rankin County by MDOC’s Corrections Investigation Division, the Richland Police Department, and the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.

On June 27, 2016 the 24-year-old was sentenced to three years in prison for fleeing law enforcement officers in Rankin County.

