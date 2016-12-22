Raymond woman in custody on sexual battery charges

Kelly Peoples (Photo: Hinds County Sheriff's Department)
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County deputies said a woman is in custody on sexual battery charges.

According to Major Pete Luke of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, 41-year-old Kelly Peoples turned herself in to authorities Thursday.

Peoples faces two counts of Sexual Battery for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Officials said Hinds County Sheriff’s investigators are working with Rankin County authorities in this case.

