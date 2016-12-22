Raymond woman in custody on sexual battery charges

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County deputies said a woman is in custody on sexual battery charges.

According to Major Pete Luke of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, 41-year-old Kelly Peoples turned herself in to authorities Thursday.

Peoples faces two counts of Sexual Battery for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Officials said Hinds County Sheriff’s investigators are working with Rankin County authorities in this case.

Get the latest news and weather for Central Mississippi by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your telephone or mobile device.