Report criticizes private Mississippi prison after 2012 riot

Jeff Amy, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
prison, jail cell by AP Graphics AP_0112200787

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Four years after a deadly 2012 riot at a Mississippi private prison, a watchdog report questions overall staffing levels, inmate health care, and a lack of Spanish-speaking employees.

The inspector general’s report examines the Adams County Correctional Facility. It’s owned by contractor CoreCivic, formerly Corrections Corp. of America.

The 2,100-inmate prison mainly houses Mexicans convicted of immigration offenses.

The federal Bureau of Prisons announced in August that it would phase out the use of private prisons after another report cited problems with safety and security. The 2012 riot helped spur that report.

Adams County officials have lobbied to retain the prison, citing the jobs and tax revenue it provides.

Donald Trump’s election has sparked speculation that the incoming president will reverse the mandate to phase out private prisons.

 

