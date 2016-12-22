City crews closing Colonial Drive to make repairs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — There’s a deep sinkhole near the intersection of Colonial Drive and Oakhurst Drive.

The bottom of the sinkhole is filled with water. The hole looks deep.

WJTV reached out to the City of Jackson about the issue.

A spokesperson said the city is temporarily closing the street to through traffic as crews make repairs.

Drivers in the area will have to find an alternate route.

Watch out for this huge sinkhole at Colonial and Oakhurst in Jackson. Thanks to @Jburks_wjtv for the picture. pic.twitter.com/tKyYFDcJFl — Andrew Harrison WJTV (@AndrewWJTV) December 22, 2016

You can access the extended and hourly forecasts for your area by visiting the Weather page at WJTV.com or by downloading the WJTV Weather App for your telephone or mobile device.