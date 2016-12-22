City crews closing Colonial Drive to make repairs

Deep sinkhole near Colonial Drive and Oakhurst Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — There’s a deep sinkhole near the intersection of Colonial Drive and Oakhurst Drive.

The bottom of the sinkhole is filled with water. The hole looks deep.

WJTV reached out to the City of Jackson about the issue.

A spokesperson said the city is temporarily closing the street to through traffic as crews make repairs.

Drivers in the area will have to find an alternate route.

