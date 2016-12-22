‘The Big TePee’ being torn down in Pocahontas; Dollar General to come

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — If you are driving down Highway 49 in Pocahontas, Miss., you might notice “The Big TePee.”

However, it won’t be there for long. In fact, when WJTV crews went to the site on Wednesday, a bulldozer was there tearing a portion of it down.

Hinds County Board of Supervisor Darrel McQuirter said a Dollar General is coming to the location.

Inside, there was once a restaurant, but the tepee has been closed for quite some time. McQuirter said the dollar store would be built in the same style as other structures in the Pocahontas area.

The Dollar General should be complete by the first part of next year, he said.

