Lights on Christmas tree possibly started fatal Pearl fire

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — One person died in a fire overnight in Pearl.

According to Pearl Police Lt. Brian McGairty, a fire broke out at a home on Oak Park Circle around 11:15 p.m. Thursday.

When first responders arrived on the scene, the found 34-year-old Teri Hamilton Shaw dead. Shaw didn’t make it out of the house.

Her body will be taken to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

We’re told that lights on Christmas tree could have possibly started the fire. Preliminary reports do not show any foul play at this time.

Authorities are still investigating to determine the exact cause.