3 in custody in connection with Presidential Hills house burglary

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Three people were arrested by Jackson Police in connection with a Presidential Hills house burglary. JPD said they are looking for two more people in connection with the crime.

Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones said around 9 a.m. Friday, some juveniles were seen walking behind a home on Franklin D. Roosevelt Drive.

The group allegedly broke into a home.

A witness on the scene tells WJTV that he saw six people break into a house and called police. Another neighbor called police after he saw a group of men in the neighborhood.

Jones said when officers arrived on the scene withing minutes, there was a foot chase in the neighborhood. They were able to catch the three people who were initially being held for questioning.

JPD has now charged the teens with house burglary. They were 15, 16, and 17 years old. They are still looking for additional suspects. Anyone with information about the burglary, contact police.

Pct. 3 officers arrest and charge three juveniles (15,16 & 17) w/ house burglary following Friday morning house burglary and foot chase. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) December 23, 2016

Incident occurred in the 6600 blk. of Franklin D. Roosevelt. Neighbor observed suspicious activity and alerted police. 2 suspects at large. https://t.co/qSgWBxWdI9 — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) December 23, 2016