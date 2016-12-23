After online threats, gaming engineer plans run for Congress

Steve LeBlanc, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO Brianna Wu, a software engineer and video-game developer, holds a "Game Developer Barbie" in Boston on July 25, 2016. She has been a prime target of the online harassment campaign known as Gamergate, which subjected several women in the video-game industry to misogynistic threats. It surfaced in the summer of 2014, and hasn't vanished. "It's still a constant drumbeat," said Wu, who became a target after ridiculing those who'd decried women's advances in the male-dominated industry. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
FILE PHOTO Brianna Wu, a software engineer and video-game developer, holds a "Game Developer Barbie" in Boston on July 25, 2016. She has been a prime target of the online harassment campaign known as Gamergate, which subjected several women in the video-game industry to misogynistic threats. It surfaced in the summer of 2014, and hasn't vanished. "It's still a constant drumbeat," said Wu, who became a target after ridiculing those who'd decried women's advances in the male-dominated industry. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (AP) – In the gaming world, Brianna Wu has earned a reputation battling the male-dominated online harassment campaign known as Gamergate.

Now the 39-year-old Boston-based software engineer is setting her sights on another male-dominated institution: Congress.

The Democrat and Hillary Clinton supporter made the decision immediately after the November election to run for one of Massachusetts’ nine U.S. House seats.

She says she wants to focus in part on privacy rights and online harassment, but also on the wider Massachusetts economy.

Wu is not sure which seat she’ll run for.

She said it will be in the greater Boston area and she won’t challenge Rep. Katherine Clark, who has championed legislation aimed at cracking down on online harassment.

As a political novice, she faces the daunting challenge of unseating an incumbent Democrat.

FILE PHOTO - In this July 25, 2016 file photo Brianna Wu, a software engineer and video-game developer, sits at her workstation in Boston. Wu, the co-founder of a gaming software company who made headlines two years ago when she was threatened, said she wants to run for one of Massachusetts' nine U.S. House seats. Wu said her platform will focus on privacy rights and online harassment. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
FILE PHOTO – In this July 25, 2016 file photo Brianna Wu, a software engineer and video-game developer, sits at her workstation in Boston. Wu, the co-founder of a gaming software company who made headlines two years ago when she was threatened, said she wants to run for one of Massachusetts’ nine U.S. House seats. Wu said her platform will focus on privacy rights and online harassment. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s